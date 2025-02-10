العالم اليوم - 160 شاحنة مساعدات ووقود تعبر إلى غزة في اليوم 23

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 160 شاحنة مساعدات ووقود تعبر إلى غزة في اليوم 23 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 10 فبراير 2025 11:26 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.