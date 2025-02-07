العالم اليوم - مصر تجري اتصالات مع 11 دولة عربية وتؤكد على رفض التهجير

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصر تجري اتصالات مع 11 دولة عربية وتؤكد على رفض التهجير من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 7 فبراير 2025 05:31 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.