العالم اليوم - واشنطن: ترامب لم يتعهد بوضع قوات أميركية في غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر واشنطن: ترامب لم يتعهد بوضع قوات أميركية في غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 5 فبراير 2025 10:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.