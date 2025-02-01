العالم اليوم - تقرير: إيران تطور سرا صواريخ نووية قادرة على ضرب أوروبا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تقرير: إيران تطور سرا صواريخ نووية قادرة على ضرب أوروبا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 1 فبراير 2025 10:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.