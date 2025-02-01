العالم اليوم - قتلى وجرحى بانفجار مفخخة في مدينة منبج شمال سوريا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قتلى وجرحى بانفجار مفخخة في مدينة منبج شمال سوريا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 1 فبراير 2025 07:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.