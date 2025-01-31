العالم اليوم - وزير تونسي يؤكد.. قطاع الزراعة يساهم بـ 10% من اقتصاد البلاد

انتم الان تتابعون خبر وزير تونسي يؤكد.. قطاع الزراعة يساهم بـ 10% من اقتصاد البلاد من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 31 يناير 2025 09:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.