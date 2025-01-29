العالم اليوم - الاتحاد الأوروبي يكشف عن خطة اقتصادية لمواجهة تهديدات ترامب

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الاتحاد الأوروبي يكشف عن خطة اقتصادية لمواجهة تهديدات ترامب من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 29 يناير 2025 07:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.