العالم اليوم - بعد طوفان العودة.. المعارضة الإسرائيلية تهاجم حكومة نتنياهو

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد طوفان العودة.. المعارضة الإسرائيلية تهاجم حكومة نتنياهو من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 28 يناير 2025 05:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.