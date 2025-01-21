العالم اليوم - أغلب بورصات الخليج تغلق منخفضة.. وسوق دبي المالي يرتفع

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أغلب بورصات الخليج تغلق منخفضة.. وسوق دبي المالي يرتفع من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 21 يناير 2025 05:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.