العالم اليوم - "لن أستسلم".. غوارديولا يتعهد بعدم الاستقالة من مانشستر سيتي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "لن أستسلم".. غوارديولا يتعهد بعدم الاستقالة من مانشستر سيتي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 28 ديسمبر 2024 08:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.