العالم اليوم - عسكريون أميركيون: هذا ما تخفيه واشنطن بشأن قواتها في سوريا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر عسكريون أميركيون: هذا ما تخفيه واشنطن بشأن قواتها في سوريا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 24 ديسمبر 2024 12:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.