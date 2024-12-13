العالم اليوم - بوينغ تعتزم استثمار مليار دولار وتوفير 500 وظيفة في أميركا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بوينغ تعتزم استثمار مليار دولار وتوفير 500 وظيفة في أميركا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 13 ديسمبر 2024 12:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.