العالم اليوم - وزير الخارجية التركي ومسؤولون قطريون في دمشق للقاء الجولاني

انتم الان تتابعون خبر وزير الخارجية التركي ومسؤولون قطريون في دمشق للقاء الجولاني من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 12 ديسمبر 2024 05:29 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.