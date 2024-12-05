العالم اليوم - أزمة كوريا الجنوبية تتصاعد.. استقالة أول مسؤول كبير

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أزمة كوريا الجنوبية تتصاعد.. استقالة أول مسؤول كبير من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 5 ديسمبر 2024 12:30 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.