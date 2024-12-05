العالم اليوم - إسرائيل ترد على تقرير العفو الدولية بشأن غزة.. "ملفق"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إسرائيل ترد على تقرير العفو الدولية بشأن غزة.. "ملفق" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 5 ديسمبر 2024 11:32 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.