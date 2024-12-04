العالم اليوم - تراجع مخزونات النفط الخام بأميركا.. وارتفاع مخزونات البنزين

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تراجع مخزونات النفط الخام بأميركا.. وارتفاع مخزونات البنزين من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 4 ديسمبر 2024 05:42 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.