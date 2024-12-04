العالم اليوم - "OECD" تحذر من مخاطر الحماية التجارية على النمو العالمي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "OECD" تحذر من مخاطر الحماية التجارية على النمو العالمي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 4 ديسمبر 2024 01:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.