العالم اليوم - غزة بين تهديدات ترامب وضغوط بايدن.. ما مصير الرهائن؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غزة بين تهديدات ترامب وضغوط بايدن.. ما مصير الرهائن؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 4 ديسمبر 2024 09:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.