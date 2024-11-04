العالم اليوم - تفاصيل عملية إسرائيل للقبض على العاصي "من داخل سوريا"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تفاصيل عملية إسرائيل للقبض على العاصي "من داخل سوريا" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 4 نوفمبر 2024 06:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.