العالم اليوم - أسواق الخليج تغلق على انخفاض بفعل التوترات الجيوسياسية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أسواق الخليج تغلق على انخفاض بفعل التوترات الجيوسياسية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 22 أكتوبر 2024 05:26 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.