العالم اليوم - "ADQ" توقع اتفاقية نهائية للاستحواذ على "أوديا بنك" في تركيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "ADQ" توقع اتفاقية نهائية للاستحواذ على "أوديا بنك" في تركيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 15 أكتوبر 2024 02:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.