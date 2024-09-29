العالم اليوم - البيت الأبيض: حزب الله سيحاول إعادة بناء وتنظيم صفوفه

انتم الان تتابعون خبر البيت الأبيض: حزب الله سيحاول إعادة بناء وتنظيم صفوفه من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 29 سبتمبر 2024 08:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.