العالم اليوم - بين الحرب الشاملة أو الاختباء.. ماذا تختار إيران؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بين الحرب الشاملة أو الاختباء.. ماذا تختار إيران؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 29 سبتمبر 2024 07:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.