العالم اليوم - النازحون من جنوب لبنان.. هل تعتبرهم إسرائيل "ورقة ضغط مهمة"؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر النازحون من جنوب لبنان.. هل تعتبرهم إسرائيل "ورقة ضغط مهمة"؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 27 سبتمبر 2024 04:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.