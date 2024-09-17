العالم اليوم - أسهم "ترامب ميديا" تحت الضغط.. ما الأسباب؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أسهم "ترامب ميديا" تحت الضغط.. ما الأسباب؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 17 سبتمبر 2024 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.