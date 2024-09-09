العالم اليوم - الإعصار "ياغي" يقتل 24 ويتسبب بانهيار جسر في فيتنام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الإعصار "ياغي" يقتل 24 ويتسبب بانهيار جسر في فيتنام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 9 سبتمبر 2024 06:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.