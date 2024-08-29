العالم اليوم - الاتحاد الأوروبي يدعو إلى هدنة في غزة لتلقيح الأطفال

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الاتحاد الأوروبي يدعو إلى هدنة في غزة لتلقيح الأطفال من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 29 أغسطس 2024 05:18 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.