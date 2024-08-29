العالم اليوم - بعد اعترافاته.. توجيه التهم لجزائري حاول إحراق كنيس في فرنسا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد اعترافاته.. توجيه التهم لجزائري حاول إحراق كنيس في فرنسا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 29 أغسطس 2024 02:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.