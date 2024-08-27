العالم اليوم - بعد تمسك مصر بموقفها.. إعلان من نتنياهو بشأن محور فيلادلفيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بعد تمسك مصر بموقفها.. إعلان من نتنياهو بشأن محور فيلادلفيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 27 أغسطس 2024 03:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.