نعرض لكم زوارنا أهم وأحدث تفاصيل خبر مجلس حكماء المسلمين يُدينُ الدعوات الإسرائيليَّة المتطرفة لتفجير المسجد الأقصى المبارك،وقبَّة الصخرة في المقال التالي

أحمد جودة - القاهرة - يُدينُ مجلس حكماء المسلمين برئاسة الإمام الأكبر الدكتور أحمد الطيب، شيخ الأزهر الشريف، بشدة الدعوات التحريضيَّة المتطرفة من منظمات استيطانية إسرائيليَّة، التي تدعو إلى تفجير المسجد الأقصى المبارك وقبَّة الصخرة، مؤكدًا رفضه القاطع لمثل هذه الدَّعوات المتطرفة، التي تمثل استفزازًا لمشاعر ما يقرب من 2 مليار مسلم حول العالم، وتمثِّل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقوانين والمواثيق الدولية، كما يدين الانتهاكات بحق المسيحيين في القدس، بما في ذلك منع الوصول إلى الكنائس والاعتداءات الجسدية، داعيًا إلى ضرورة توفير الحماية الكافية للمقدسات الدينية ووقف الانتهاكات المستمرة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، وإقرار حقه المشروع في إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشريف.

The Muslim Council of Elders، under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb، Grand Imam of Al-Azhar، strongly condemns the extremist incendiary statements by Israeli settler organizations calling for the bombing of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. The Council firmly rejects such extremist calls، which constitute a blatant provocation to the religious sentiments of nearly two billion Muslims around the world and a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions. The Council further denounces the violations committed against Christians in Jerusalem، including restrictions on access to churches and acts of physical assault. It calls for the urgent provision of adequate protection for all religious sanctities، an immediate end to the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people، and the recognition of their legitimate right to establish their an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.