النجم العالميJeet Raidutt يكشف لـ "دوت الخليج الفني" عن كواليس مشاركته في فيلم pagal

أحمد جودة - القاهرة - عندما يُولد نجم، يُلفت انتباه العالم، ولكن عندما تظهر ظاهرة جديدة، لا يتوقف العالم عن الحديث عنها هذا ما حدث بالضبط مع جيت رايدوت، النجم الهندي القوي الذي لم يأسر أداؤه المذهل في فيلم "pagal" القلوب فحسب، بل أعاد تعريف التوقعات، بحضوره اللافت على الشاشة، وانطلاقته الجريئة في دور سلبي، وانسجامه الفطري مع فريق جديد كليًا، أثبت رايدوت أنه ليس مجرد ممثل، بل قوة عالمية في طور النشوء أصبح اسمه الآن مرادفًا للفن الجريء والطموح الدؤوب، ووعدًا بظهور أسطورة سينمائية صاعدة، لذا حاوره موقع “دوت الخليج الفني” ليكشف لنا كواليس نجاحه في فيلم pagal.

نهنئك على نجاح فيلم pagal في أي لحظة شعرت أن الأغنية قد انطلقت حقًا؟

بصراحة، كانت مفاجأة كبيرة لي لم أتوقع أبدًا أن يُعجب بي الناس بهذا القدر في دور سلبي.



هل توقعت هذا القدر من التجاوب، أم أنها فاجأتك بشكلٍ سار؟

كانت مفاجأة سارة بالتأكيد، لكنني دائمًا مستعد لمواجهة تحديات أدوار جديدة.



كيف استعددت للأداء أمام الكاميرا في المشاهد الموسيقية، وماذا تعلمت منه؟

كانت هذه أول تجربة لي في مجال صناعة الأفلام البنجابية، مع فريق جديد تمامًا وممثلين جدد. لكن كالعادة، اندمجت بسرعة، وحقق المشروع نجاحًا باهرًا



ما هو أكبر تحدٍ واجهته أثناء التصوير، وكيف تغلبت عليه؟

كان الجزء الأصعب هو تقبّل الدور السلبي بثقة تامة، لكنني الآن أشعر أنني مستعد تمامًا له.



كيف سيؤثر pagal على خياراتك المهنية القادمة؟

تلقيتُ العديد من الرسائل من جميع أنحاء العالم حول أدائي، وهذا يُحفّزني حقًا على بذل المزيد من الجهد.



رسالة سريعة لجمهورك في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا؟

أحبكم جميعًا، وأعدكم بمواصلة تقديم أفضل أدواري، وفي يوم من الأيام، سأصل إلى حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار - حيث ستسمعون: "جائزة أوسكار أفضل ممثل تذهب إلى السيد جيت رايدوت، الممثل الهندي.

Global Sensation Jeet Raidutt Dominates the Trends with His Breakthrough in Pagal?

When a star is born، the world takes notice—but when a phenomenon emerges، the world can’t stop talking. That’s exactly what happened with Jeet Raidutt، the Indian powerhouse whose electrifying performance in Pagal didn’t just capture hearts، it redefined expectations. With his striking screen presence، fearless leap into a negative role، and natural chemistry with a brand-new team، Raidutt has proven that he is not just an actor، but a global force in the making. Trending across platforms and sparking conversations from Mumbai to Cairo، from Dubai to Los Angeles، his name is now synonymous with bold artistry، relentless ambition، and the promise of a cinematic legend in the rise.



Congratulations on the success of Pagal! What was the exact moment you felt the song had truly taken off?



Honestly، it was a big surprise for me، I never expected people would love me so much in a negative.role

?Did you anticipate this level of response، or did it pleasantly surprise you



It was definitely a pleasant surprise، but I’m always ready to face new role challenges.

How did you prepare for the on-camera performance in the musical sequences?and what did you learn from it?



This was my very first time working in the Punjab industry، with a completely new team and new actors. But as usual، I blended in quickly، and the project turned out to be a hit



What was the biggest challenge during the shoot، and how did you overcome i

The toughest part was embracing the negative role with full confidence—but now I feel completely ready for it?

? In what ways will Pagal influence your next career choice

I received countless messages from around the world about my performance، and that really motivates me to push even further.



? A quick message to your fans across the Middle East and North Africa

I love you all، and I promise to keep delivering my best roles. And one day، I’ll make it to the Oscars—where you’ll hear: “The Best Actor Oscar goes to Mr. Jeet Raidutt، Indian actor.”