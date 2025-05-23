جيت رايدت يحتفل بتصدر فيلمه "The Diplomat" ترند نتفليكس: "تحفة سينمائية تستحق المشاهدة"

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم - Jeet Raidutt Celebrates Netflix Trending with His Film "The Diplomat": "A Cinematic Masterpiece Deserves to Be Seen"

احتفل الفنان الهندي جيت رايدت (Jeet Raidutt) عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "فيسبوك" بنجاح فيلمه الجديد "The Diplomat" الذي تصدّر قائمة الأعمال الأكثر مشاهدة على منصة نتفليكس، معبّرًا عن سعادته الكبيرة بهذا الإنجاز الذي وصفه بـ "اللحظة الفارقة" في مسيرته الفنية.

ونشر رايدت صورة من البوستر الرسمي للفيلم، وكتب معلقًا:

"فيلمنا The Diplomat يتصدر المركز الأول على نتفليكس.. لا بد من مشاهدة هذه التحفة الفنية.. إخراج شيفام ناير.. شاهدوه وشاركونا آراءكم."

وقد تفاعل الآلاف من محبيه مع المنشور، معبرين عن فخرهم وتهانيهم له بهذا النجاح العالمي.

ويُعد فيلم "The Diplomat" من أبرز الأعمال الدرامية السياسية التي طُرحت مؤخرًا، ويتناول قصة دبلوماسي يجد نفسه في قلب صراعات معقدة بين الحقيقة والخداع، في إطار مليء بالإثارة والتشويق.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم عدد من النجوم الهنود إلى جانب جيت رايدت، سعدية خطيب وكومود ميشرا وشاريب هاشمي وغيرهم.

بينما تولى الإخراج المخرج المعروف شيفام ناير، الذي سبق أن قدم عدة أعمال ناجحة حظيت بإشادة نقدية وجماهيرية.

هذا الإنجاز يرسّخ من مكانة السينما الهندية على الساحة العالمية، ويُظهر قدرتها على تقديم محتوى درامي متقن ينافس بقوة على المنصات الرقمية العالمية مثل نتفليكس.

Indian actor Jeet Raidutt celebrated the success of his new film "The Diplomat" on his official Facebook account، which topped the list of most-watched films on Netflix. He expressed his great happiness at this achievement، which he described as a "milestone" in his career.

Raidut posted a photo of the film's official poster and commented:

"Our film The Diplomat is at the top of Netflix. This masterpiece is a must-see. Directed by Shivam Nair. Watch it and share your thoughts."

Thousands of his fans interacted with the post، expressing their pride and congratulations on this global success.

"The Diplomat" is one of the most prominent political dramas recently released. It tells the story of a diplomat who finds himself at the center of a complex conflict between truth and deception، in a thrilling and suspenseful setting. The film stars a number of Indian stars، including Jett Rydt، Sadia Khatib، Kumud Mishra، Sharib Hashmi، and others.

The director is Shivam Nair، who has previously delivered several successful works that have received critical and popular acclaim.

This achievement further solidifies Indian cinema's position on the global stage and demonstrates its ability to deliver compelling dramatic content that can compete strongly on global digital platforms like Netflix

