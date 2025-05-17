النجم الهندي   Hiten Tejwani   لـ"دوت الخليج الفني": منصات OTT أضافت لصناعة المحتوى ولم تقتل الإبداع

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -

كشف نجم بوليوود Hiten Tejwani في تصريحات خاصة لـ"دوت الخليج الفني" عن رؤيته لمنصات العرض الرقمي مثل "نتفليكس" و"أمازون"، مؤكدًا أنها لم تقتل الإبداع كما يُروّج البعض، بل أضافت بُعدًا جديدًا لصناعة المحتوى.

وقال النجم Hiten Tejwani : "منصات OTT فتحت بابًا واسعًا أمام السرد الواقعي والجريء، وهناك أفكار وموضوعات يصعب تقديمها ضمن قوالب السينما التقليدية، لكن يمكن معالجتها عبر هذه المنصات التي تمتلك جمهورًا وفيًا ومستقرًا".

وأضاف: "لا يمكنني القول إن هذه المنصات أنقذت الإبداع أو قتلته، فالإبداع لا يزال قائمًا، لكن من يعمل في مجال OTT عليه أن يكون أكثر ابتكارًا. هي والسينما يسيران جنبًا إلى جنب، ولكل منهما فرصه وتحدياته، وأحيانًا تكون الميزانية عائقًا أمام إنتاج فكرة كفيلم، فيتم تقديمها كمسلسل ويب".

وعن النجم الذي كان يتمنى أن يكون مكانه في زمن بوليوود الكلاسيكي، قال: "سؤالك يحمل أكثر من احتمال، لكن إن كنت تقصد من النجم الذي تمنيت العمل معه أو أن أكون في مكانه، فهناك أسماء كثيرة أبهرتني، مثل راج كابور، ريشي كابور، وكمال حسن، الذي لا يزال يُبدع حتى اليوم. كانت حقبة ذهبية، وكان للفيلم سحر خاص في أيام 'السيلفر جوبيلي' ونجاحات الشباك آنذاك".

Global Indian star Hiten Tejwani is one of the most prominent figures in the art scene, having established a name in the hearts of audiences thanks to his commanding presence and distinctive performances. He has seamlessly transitioned between good and evil roles, presenting a career replete with successes and awards, establishing himself as one of the pillars of Indian cinema in the new millennium. Al-Fajr Al-Fanni website was keen to interview him to reveal his views on digital platforms and other matters.

Well, platforms like Netflix and Amazon — or OTT platforms in general — have carved a new path for storytelling. They've allowed for narratives and themes that might not traditionally make it into mainstream cinema to find their space. Some concepts are better suited for web series or digital films rather than theatrical releases, and OTT provides that opportunity, especially with its loyal and specific audiences.

I wouldn’t say OTT has either saved or killed creativity or the collective spirit of cinema. Both mediums run parallel. You still have to be creative and original whether you're working in cinema or OTT. One doesn't cancel the other — they coexist. In fact, OTT has opened up one more platform where creators can go beyond usual boundaries, especially when budget constraints make theatrical films difficult. So yes, OTT is definitely important.

That's a tough one! All the actors from that era were brilliant in their own way. Those were the days of silver jubilees and golden jubilees — something we hardly see anymore. Honestly, there's no direct comparison, but I admire many of them: Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, even Kamal Haasan, who is still doing incredible work today. These actors were legends of their time, and each one brought something unique to the screen