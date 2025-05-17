النجم الهندي العالمي Hiten Tejwani : لم أزر مصر بعد لكن أتمنى ذلك.. وأرحب بالتمثيل في إنتاج عربي

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -

فتح النجم الهندي الشهير Hiten Tejwani قلبه لـ"دوت الخليج الفني" في حوار خاص، تحدث فيه عن طموحاته الفنية ورغبته في خوض تجارب جديدة خارج إطار بوليوود، مؤكدًا على انفتاحه للعمل في إنتاجات عربية، بل وتحديدًا في مصر.

وقال النجم Hiten Tejwani : "لا، لم أزر مصر بعد، لكن بالتأكيد أود زيارتها. وأرحب كثيرًا بفكرة التمثيل في إنتاجات من ثقافات أخرى، بما في ذلك الإنتاج العربي. كممثل، من المهم أن أخوض تجارب متنوعة، وأتعمّق في ثقافات مختلفة. وسأكون سعيدًا جدًا إن جاءني عرض من هناك. وإن زرت مصر، أحب أن نلتقي لإجراء مقابلة مباشرة. أتمنى أن يتحقق ذلك قريبًا!"

يعيش بنظام صارم.. والرياضة ركن أساسي

وعن نمط حياته للحفاظ على لياقته البدنية، أوضح النجم أنه يلتزم بنظام يومي صارم، رغم أن جزءًا من لياقته طبيعي: "أعتبر نفسي محظوظًا، لأن جزءًا من الأمر طبيعي لدي، لكن لا أنكر أنني ألتزم بنمط حياة معين. لا أتناول الحلويات، ولا أشرب المشروبات الغازية. لا أنغمس في الحفلات، إلا في المناسبات النادرة. نظامي الغذائي غني بالبروتينات والخضروات، وأحرص على ممارسة الرياضة قدر الإمكان، رغم جدول عملي المزدحم جدًا."

"الجمال الحقيقي يبدأ من الداخل"

أما عن رأيه في الجاذبية، فأكد أن الشكل الخارجي ليس كل شيء، مشيرًا إلى أن الجمال ينبع من الداخل: "أؤمن أن الإنسان يجب أن يكون جيدًا مع نفسه أولًا، ليكون جيدًا مع الآخرين. حتى لو كان الشخص الآخر سيئًا مع غيره، فإن معاملتي الجيدة له قد تجعله يتوقف لحظة ويفكر: 'لماذا أكون سيئًا مع شخص طيب؟' هذه الروح تنعكس على الشاشة أيضًا. لا تحتاج أن تعلن أنك إنسان جيد، فذلك يظهر تلقائيًا، والناس تشعر به وتفهمه."

When Hiten Tejwani's name is mentioned, a rich history of artistic successes is brought to mind, making him one of Bollywood's most prominent stars on the small screen. A star who knows how to assert his presence in every production, thanks to his natural performance and unique charisma, he has become one of the names eagerly awaited by audiences in and outside of India for every new appearance. Al-Fajr Al-Fanni website was keen to interview Hiten Tejwani to reveal the secret to his beauty and on-screen appeal, among other things.

Have you ever considered acting in other cultures — say, Arab productions or filming in Egypt? Have you visited Egypt?

I haven’t been to Egypt yet, but I would love to visit. And yes, I’m absolutely open to working in other cultures, including Arab productions. As an actor, it's exciting and important to explore diverse roles and cultures. If a film opportunity arises in the Arab world or Egypt, I’d definitely be interested. I’d love to come, work, and maybe even do a one-on-one interview with you there . Let’s hope something works out soon

Do you follow a routine to maintain your physique, or does it come naturally?



I’d say I’m blessed to some extent — it does come naturally, but I also maintain a disciplined lifestyle. I avoid sweets, sodas, and excessive indulgence. I do party occasionally, but only on special occasions. I make sure my meals are rich in protein and vegetables, and I work out when I can. My schedule is hectic — I usually leave early and return late — but whenever I get the time, I make sure to exercise. I truly enjoy it.

What, in your opinion, truly draws people to someone — beyond just looks?



Attractiveness isn’t just about appearance. It’s about presence, spirit, and being a good human being. I always believe that if I am kind and good to others, that energy reflects back. Even if someone is not kind to others, if I'm good to them, they might reconsider their behavior. This reflects both off-screen and on-screen. You don’t need to declare that you’re a good person — people can feel it. That’s the real secret, I believe

