النجم الهندي  Hiten Tejwani لـ "دوت الخليج الفني" : "العواطف لا تحتاج إلى ترجمة... وهذا سر سحر السينما الهندية"

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم -

كشف أحد أبرز نجوم بوليوود Hiten Tejwani في حوار خاص مع دوت الخليج الفني عن السر الحقيقي وراء قدرة السينما الهندية على أسر قلوب الجمهور في الشرق والغرب، مؤكدًا أن الفن الصادق لا تحده لغة، وأن المشاعر الإنسانية هي الجسر الذي يصل بين الشعوب.

وقال النجم Hiten Tejwani : "السينما لغة لا تحتاج إلى ترجمة، فالعواطف لا تحتاج إلى كلمات. قد لا يفهم المشاهد اللغة، لكنه يشعر بالحب، بالحزن، بالفرح وهذه المشاعر عالمية. نعم، أحيانًا نبالغ في التعبير، لكن هذا جزء من طبيعة العائلات، ولهذا نجد ذلك الترابط الحقيقي بين الناس والأفلام الهندية."

الحظ وحده لا يكفي

وتطرق النجم إلى الحديث عن مفاتيح النجاح، قائلًا: "الحظ له دور، بلا شك، لكنه ليس كل شيء. العمل الجاد هو الأساس، والذكاء في اختيار الأدوار والقرارات لا يقل أهمية. عليك أن تعرف ما الذي تريده وما الذي ترفضه، ولماذا. هذه العناصر إلى جانب الإيمان بما تفعله، هي ما يصنع الفارق."

الحدود تتلاشى بين التلفزيون والمسرح والسينما

وحول الفرق بين التمثيل في السينما والمسرح، قال: "في الماضي، كان من الصعب على ممثل تلفزيوني أو مسرحي دخول عالم السينما. أما الآن، فقد بدأت هذه الحواجز تتلاشى تدريجيًا. صحيح أن الأمر لا يزال يحتاج جهدًا، لكن الأهم أن تكون ممثلًا جيدًا، عندها يمكنك أن تنجح في أي وسيلة عرض."

رسالة حب للجمهور العربي

وفي ختام حديثه، وجّه رسالة مؤثرة إلى جمهوره في العالم العربي، قائلًا: "أشكركم من أعماق قلبي على حبكم ودعمكم. لم أكن لأتخيل هذا الارتباط، لكنكم جعلتم حياتي أكثر اكتمالًا. سأبذل كل جهدي كي أستمر في إسعادكم، وأرجو أن تواصلوا إرسال دعواتكم وأمنياتكم الطيبة لي. شكرًا جزيلًا!"

Indian star Hiten Tejwani to Al Fajr Al Fany: "Emotions don't need translation... and that's the secret to the magic of Indian cinema."





