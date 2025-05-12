نعرض لكم زوارنا أهم وأحدث تفاصيل خبر أمريتا تانغنيا تكشف لـ"دوت الخليج الفني" تفاصيل أحدث أعمالها: "تجربة راكشيتا غيّرتني فنيًا وإنسانيًا" في المقال التالي

أحمد جودة - القاهرة - Amrita Tanganiya Shines Globally: “Rakshita in Yaksh Ki Khoj challenged me like never before”

كشفت النجمة الهندية العالمية أمريتا تانغنيا في تصريح خاص لـ"دوت الخليج الفني" عن تفاصيل أحدث أعمالها الفنية، حيث تؤدي حاليًا دور "راكشيتا" في السلسلة الجديدة "Yaksh Ki Khoj" التي تُعرض ضمن قصص KUKUF الشهيرة، واصفة التجربة بأنها كانت "جديدة ومثيرة" على كافة المستويات.

وأوضحت تانغنيا أن هذا الدور لم يُبرز فقط جوانب جديدة من موهبتها، بل منحها أيضًا بُعدًا مختلفًا في أدائها التمثيلي، مضيفة: "سلسلتي القادمة من نفس نوع الدراما الغامضة، ويسعدني أن أكون جزءًا من هذه القصة التي تلعب فيها البطلة دورًا محوريًا."

وعن طبيعة الشخصية، قالت: "راكشيتا شابة تعيش أزمة مالية حادة، وتضطر لبيع منزل جدتها، لكنها تصطدم بعقبة غريبة: المنزل مسكون، وكل من يفتحه يتعرض لتنويم مغناطيسي من قِبل شبح يجبره على البقاء. هذه الحبكة الغامضة والمليئة بالتشويق كانت من أهم أسباب انجذابي لهذا الدور."

وتابعت أمريتا: "أداء راكشيتا كان تجربة مجزية للغاية، شعرت بمسؤولية كبيرة لكون الشخصية هي محور القصة. الضغط كان مستمرًا، تطلّب الدور مني تركيزًا شديدًا وانغماسًا تامًا في التفاصيل النفسية، حتى أنني كثيرًا ما كنت أتنقل بين المشاهد بسرعة دون وقت للاستراحة أو تناول الطعام. لكن هذا هو جمال البطولة، تعلمت من خلالها كيف أحافظ على صفاء ذهني وأوازن بين الإرهاق الجسدي والعمق العاطفي للشخصية."

وختمت حديثها قائلة: "هذه التجربة غيّرتني، ليس فقط كممثلة بل كإنسانة أيضًا. تعلمت أن الأداء الحقيقي لا يأتي من حفظ النص فقط، بل من عيش التجربة بكل ما تحمله من تحديات."

“Aajkal Amrita Tanganiya KUKUFM ki nai kahani ‘Yaksh Ki Khoj’ mein Rakshita ka kirdaar nibhate hue nazar aa rahi hain. Unse hui khaas baatcheet mein unhone bataya ki is kirdaar ko nibhaana unke liye ek naya aur romanchak anubhav raha. Unka kehna hai ki is bhumika ne unhe na sirf naye pehlu dikhaye, balki unki abhinay kala ko bhi ek nayi disha di.”

My upcoming series, Yaksh ki Khoj is one of the same genre. I'm delighted to be part of the story essaying the female lead, Rakshita."

Talking ahead about her character, she continued, "Its a beautiful story, I play a character facing financial difficulties. To solve her problems, she decides to sell her grandmother's property. However, she encounters a major obstacle: the property is haunted, and no one dares to open the door. If she enters, a ghost will hypnotize her and compel her to stay with him.

Adding about her experience she stated, "Playing Rakshita was an incredibly rewarding experience. I truly realized the weight of responsibility that comes with being the main character. The entire story hinges on the lead, and that sense of pressure kept me on my toes throughout the entire performance. The role demanded my complete attention and focus, leaving me with little time for personal breaks or meals. There were moments when I had to rush between scenes, without any time to think about myself, but that's what makes being in the lead so intense. Every decision, every movement, every line-everything depended on me. I learned how crucial it is to maintain a clear mind and energy to keep the audience engaged while balancing the emotional depth of the character. Despite the challenges, the sense of accomplishment and fulfilment at the end of each show made every second of effort worth it."